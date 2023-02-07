Marks & Spencer At Jewel Changi Airport Closing Soon, Has Up To 50% Off Sale

Marks & Spencer Jewel Changi Airport Outlet To Close After 4 Years

On Monday (6 Feb), Marks & Spencer (M&S) announced that their Jewel Changi Airport outlet will be closing down.

Great Deals Singapore reported that the store’s last day of operation will be on 19 Feb, though no other sources have yet to confirm this.

In the meantime, the store will be having a moving on sale, with clothing and home items up to 50% off.

Marks & Spencer Jewel store to close soon

In a Facebook post on Monday (6 Feb), M&S said their Jewel store will be “moving on”.

Jewel Changi Airport’s M&S outlet has been operating there for more than three years since the mall first opened in 2019.

The store sells apparel with sections for men, women, kids, and lingerie.

It also features a food and wine corner.

M&S previously used the same term “moving on” when it closed its Raffles City outlet back in Dec 2021.

The London-based retailer later reopened at Raffles City after six months with a new food hall that includes a grocer and bakery.

Up to 50% discounts in moving on sale

Before the M&S Jewel store closes, they will be having a “moving on sale”.

According to M&S’ Facebook post, all clothing and home sale items will be going at a whopping 50% off.

Besides that, the store will also be having a bin-end sale for wines. Selected wines will be going for only S$10.

M&S promises customers huge savings and encourages shoppers to drop by for the limited-time sale.

If you’d like to visit the M&S Jewel Airport store one last time before its closure, here’s how to get there:

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard, Jewel Changi Airport, #B1 – 208 209/210, Singapore 819666

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Changi Airport Station

MS News has reached out to M&S for more details regarding its upcoming closure, including the last day of operations. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Featured images adapted from Marks and Spencer on Facebook.