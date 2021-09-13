Marsiling HDB Space Gives Away Clothes & Items For The Needy

Ground-up initiatives to help the less well-off in our communities are sprouting up around our HDB estates.

One of them in Marsiling is run by volunteers and is open 24/7.

Source

At what a volunteer has coined the Blessing Booth, you can contribute old clothes and items for those in need.

Source

The initiative has garnered props for upholding a kampong spirit.

You can donate pre-loved clothes & items for needy at Marsiling HDB space

At this corner in Block 185A Woodlands Street 13 is a Blessing Booth that a volunteer has set up for the needy.

Source

Besides clothes, there are also assorted items such as board games and books for those with families.

Source

There’s also crockeries, though the volunteer notes that they were donated by a non-Muslim person, for those who may need that check.

Thanks to the volunteers’ efforts, the items and clothes are also neatly filed on tables.

Source

Clothes, both for adults and children, are available as well.

Do leave the hangar if you’re helping yourself to the clothes.

Source

Volunteers receive kudos and items from community

The efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by either the Marsiling community or social media.

One of those who gave props was Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Zaqy Mohamad.

Source

Other volunteers also chipped in by providing laminated signs.

Source

Others have also given their blessings, be it via social media or through donations of their own.

Source

Heartwarming community efforts

It is truly heartwarming to see these community efforts take place with nothing expected in return.

All they ask is to take only what you need, and observe the other rules so things don’t get excessively messy.

It’d be great if more neighbourhoods had such initiatives, and it doesn’t have to come from someone else — you can start your own space too.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.