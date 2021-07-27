Woodlands HDB Lift Landing Has Free Cold Drinks For Food Delivery Riders

The month of July has been warm for Singapore. While most of us sit comfortably at home with our fans or air-conditioners on, some, like food delivery riders, have to endure the unpredictable weather while they work hard outside.

Recently, a resident of Blk 646 Woodlands Ring Road, Mr Arzme A Rahman, took to Facebook to let food delivery riders know of his free drinks stand.

Source

Aware that delivery riders often have to work long hours, he decided to thank them through this kind gesture in hopes that they would look after themselves too while working.

Resident starts initiative to show appreciation for food delivery riders

In the post, Mr Arzme explained that since food delivery riders constantly work hard to ensure our food gets delivered, he wanted to show some appreciation for them.

Source

The free cold drinks stand was set up at the lift landing of Blk 646 Woodlands Ring Road so it would be more noticeable for the riders.

Source

Mr Arzme even noticed another kind resident adding more drinks into the box.

Speaking to MS News, he brushed off his gesture as just a simple deed. Rather than making a big deal out of it, he hopes that it will inspire others to show kindness to people around them too. Explaining his motivation, Mr Arzme simply said,

We just need to look after one another.

Delivery rider writes a note back to say thanks for free drinks

Not too long after Mr Arzme had set up his stand, he came back to a small surprise.

A delivery rider seemed to have taken a can of cold drink and even left a note to thank him.

Source

Looking after each other

In tough times like this, seeing people look out for each other is indeed heartwarming.

Apart from healthcare workers, food delivery riders are also unsung heroes that we have to thank. They’re among our frontliners too, serving the community while many of us are at home trying to stay safe.

Thank you Mr Arzme for starting this wonderful initiative, and we do hope that the community can keep this going as well.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Arzme A Rahman on Facebook.