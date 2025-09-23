Maserati driver runs red light on Victoria Street junction & crashes into another car, 1 sent to hospital

Maserati driver speeds on Victoria Street to beat red light, crashes into another car

A Maserati driver who sped through a red light along Victoria Street ended up in a crash that landed one person in the hospital.

Multiple footage of the incident, which happened on 17 Sept, was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Sunday (21 Sept).

The first footage shows the moment of impact when the luxury vehicle crashed into the side of the camcar at the junction of Arab Street and Victoria Street.

Maserati seen weaving through lanes before crash

Another footage, taken from a different perspective, shows the Maserati weaving between lanes and vehicles on Victoria Street.

The car brazenly runs the red light as it reaches the junction, just before colliding with another car.

A separate clip filmed from an elevated position, likely from the upper deck of a bus, shows the aftermath of the crash.

The Maserati can be seen stopped by the roadside, while the dashcam car it hit is seen stationary at the junction.

While the Maserati’s damage is less obvious, the other car appeared visibly crumpled.

One driver hospitalised

Police told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 9.50pm on 17 Sept.

A 55-year-old male driver was taken to the hospital conscious, while a 34-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Netizens unsympathetic to Maserati driver

Online reaction was swift and unsparing. Many netizens expressed little sympathy for the Maserati driver, with some calling for harsh punishment.

Others noted the crash was eerily similar to the infamous 2012 Ferrari accident on Victoria Street, which also involved a driver speeding through a red light.

Also read: Maserati T-bones Toyota in Chinatown, sends it crashing onto footpath

