Massive tree crushes car in M’sia, driver had just gone off to run errands

Massive tree crushes car in Malaysia after driver had just gotten off

On Monday (10 June) evening, a massive tree in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, fell onto a stationary car parked along the roadside.

It was a close call for the car’s driver as he left moments before to run errands at a bank outlet across the road.

Windshield and roof wrecked after tree collapsed

Pictures shared by Sin Chew Daily showed the car’s roof badly deformed after the tree’s collapse.

The Malaysian news site also reported that both the car’s front and back windshields were completely shattered.

While the vehicle was badly damaged, no one was injured due to the collapse.

The driver had reportedly left to run errands at a nearby bank outlet shortly before the tree fell.

Another car sustained minor damages

59-year-old witness Fitz (name transliterated from Chinese) told Sin Chew reporters that there was light rain before the incident occurred.

He also saw another car affected by the fallen tree. However, the car owner drove away as the damage was relatively minor.

The witness believed the fallen tree belonged to a species that was unsuitable for roadside planting.

He emphasized that the authorities should conduct regular checks and maintenance of roadside trees to prevent similar incidents.

Johor Bahru City Council subsequently dispatched personnel to the scene to assist with cleanup efforts.

Also read: 1 dead & 2 injured in KL after tree falls onto multiple vehicles & monorail track

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Malaysia Sin Chew Daily on Facebook.