Max the stress ball from Income Insurance ad looking for new job, LinkedIn profile says he’s ex-Chief of Stress

Max the stress ball from Income Insurance ad seeks new job on LinkedIn

If you’ve ever felt squeezed at work, you’ll relate to Max, a stress ball with over a decade of “pressure management” under his belt.

Best known as the mascot of an Income Insurance campaign, Max is now back in the spotlight after popping up on LinkedIn with a hilarious CV — and he’s officially on the job hunt.

Max the stress ball is jobless

Following Income Insurance’s latest campaign, Max revealed he’s been jobless ever since his previous owner, David, found financial security with Gro Cash Plus.

In the ad, Max was seen causing havoc after realising David no longer needed him to cope with money worries.

With David’s stress effectively gone, Max’s role as a stress ball became redundant, leaving him unemployed and now turning to LinkedIn in search of a fresh gig.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the “corporate veteran” listed his most recent role as Chief of Stress at UP (Under Pressure) Pte Ltd, where he claimed he:

Reported “directly to emotionally unstable co-workers”

Led the Don’t Panic initiative during tense bonus reviews

Absorbed 1,237 squeezes, 96 passive-aggressive sighs, and 1 coffee spill

Before that, he claimed he spent more than seven years as a Stress Manager, handling desk-side meltdowns, navigating layoffs, and even mediating “romance-related Slack breakups”.

In total, Max boasts over a decade of experience in pressure management, with what he calls “soft skills” — quite literally.

Looking for something new

Now officially “ex-Chief of Stress”, Max describes himself as a “Corporate Baller” and “Pressure Strategist”.

On LinkedIn, his About section makes it clear that he is looking for something new.

“I may not have arms, but I bring flexibility, resilience, and soft skills to the table,” he wrote. “Looking to roll into a purpose-driven org that values stress-free living, team snacks, and beanbags.”

Max isn’t just any stress ball; he’s apparently professionally accredited to handle workplace pressure.

His profile also boasts some very tongue-in-cheek certifications, including:

Certified Emotional Support Tool (CEST) – International Board of Ball-Based Therapists

Occupational Zen Facilitator – Calmist.sg & BeanBagsRUs

SAR (Stress Attack Recovery) Qualified – Anxiety First Aid Expert

Stress Absorption & Bounce-Back Recovery – OnLearning (4 mins watched, 1 badge earned)

Netizens tickled by Max’s job hunt

The quirky LinkedIn stunt has had netizens chuckling online, with some even volunteering to take over Max’s old position.

One netizen asked if they could be the new “Chief of Stress” at Max’s previous workplace.

Another commenter praised him as the true “corporate baller”.

On YouTube, a user said the Income marketing team “deserves a raise” for this creative campaign.

Others went as far as to call it the “best ad ever”.

According to MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Max made his debut in 2023 as the mascot for Income’s Gro Cash Sure campaign, which the company describes as one of its most successful product launches to date.

His LinkedIn comeback signals the insurer’s continued push to blend financial education with dark humour and relatable storytelling.

Just recently, Income also launched a bold EV campaign, turning back time with an EV-only drive-in comedy show featuring local comedians Fadzri Rashid and Eugene Soh, who poked fun at Singapore’s driving habits and myths.

Featured image adapted from Max B. All on LinkedIn & BBH Singapore on LinkedIn.