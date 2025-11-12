S$1.26M worth of gold & gemstones stolen from sacred Mazu statue in Taiwan temple

Coral Mazu statue at Yilan temple stripped of gold and gemstone ornaments by thief

A sacred “Coral Mazu” statue in Taiwan has been stripped of its gold and coral jewellery during a temple theft, with losses estimated at over S$1.26 million.

According to ETToday, the burglary took place in the early hours of Wednesday (5 Nov) at Jin’an Temple in Nanfang’ao, Yilan, leaving devotees heartbroken over what temple officials described as both a financial and spiritual tragedy.

Thief enters temple through air vent & steals precious ornaments

Surveillance footage shared on Facebook shows the suspect, dressed in black clothing and a face mask, entering the temple around midnight.

The burglar allegedly broke through a third-floor air vent to gain access, then headed straight to the second-floor main hall.

There, he climbed over the railing and carefully removed the deity’s valuable adornments.

The stolen items include:

Two premium deep-pink coral beads (120 carats each) from the Five-Phoenix Crown

Ten strings of dark-red gemstone coral beads from the rear phoenix tassels

Two golden turtle-lock pendants

Pink gemstone coral necklaces

Four-Season Ruyi coral bead sashes beneath the statue’s shawl.

Temple authorities estimate the loss at over NT$10 million (S$422,000), while devotees fear the total value could exceed NT$30 million (S$1,200,000).

Police launch manhunt

The intruder reportedly remained inside the temple for about 50 minutes.

As he attempted to flee, he apparently triggered the security alarm, prompting him to escape through the second-floor back door.

Police have since identified the suspect, who allegedly fled by taxi along the Beiyi Highway toward northern Taiwan.

A full-scale manhunt is currently underway.

Temple expresses anguish over spiritual loss

Beyond the monetary value, temple officials expressed sorrow over the spiritual desecration.

Each coral bead, they said, “bears witness to the devotion and incense of countless faithful over the years”.

The Gemstone Coral Mazu has been enshrined for 16 years, blessing fishermen and believers across Taiwan and abroad.

The temple described the theft as not only an act of sacrilege against the deity but also a grave insult to the collective faith of the people.

Featured image adapted from 林承憲 on Facebook.