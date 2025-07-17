Las Vegas Sands announces start of S$10.3 billion MBS expansion

S$10.3 billion MBS expansion begins construction on 15 July

On Tuesday (15 July), Las Vegas Sands broke ground on the US$8 billion (S$10.3 billion) expansion project for Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

The project is slated to be completed by June 2030 and will open to the public in the first quarter of 2031.

The expansion includes a new complex that houses 570 hotel suites and a 15,000-seat entertainment arena.

S$10.3 billion expansion to MBS includes 55-storey hotel tower

Apart from hotel suites, the new tower will also house luxury retail boutiques, dining establishments, as well as spa and wellness amenities.

Similar to the SkyPark atop MBS, the new tower will also boast a rooftop attraction of its own — the Skyloop.

Spanning 76,000 sqm, the multi-storey installation features public and private spaces, including an observatory, restaurants designated yoga spaces.

Expansion is part of larger transformation of the area

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu were among the guests present at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday (15 July).

In his speech at the event, Mr Wong described the expansion as being part of a larger transformation of the area.

Called the ‘Greater Southern Waterfront’, the transformation project stretches from Marina Bay East to Pasir Panjang.

Mr Wong also drew parallels between Marina Bay and the Singapore Story — both are thriving business and financial hubs as well as vibrant destinations for meetings, conventions, tourism, and entertainment.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook.