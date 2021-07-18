McDonald’s Reverts To 2-Pax Dine-Ins Starting 19 Jul

Authorities announced new Covid-19 measures on Friday (16 Jul) following a surge in local cases. Under the new measures, up to 5 people can dine in at selected locations if they’re fully vaccinated.

However, McDonald’s Singapore has decided on its own measure.

It announced on Sunday (18 Jul) that it’ll only allow 2-pax dine-ins regardless of customers’ vaccination status.

McDonald’s Singapore has 2-pax limit regardless of vaccination status

General Manager of McDonald’s Singapore, Benjamin Boh, said on 18 Jul that it’ll go back to 2-pax dine-ins at all its outlets.

This measure will be in effect from 19 Jul to 8 Aug.

“We appreciate the choice given to F&B establishments to decide which protocols work best for them, and we’ve decided on 2-pax dine-in as the safest option for our customers and employees,” he said.

He also noted that “…keeping our employees and customers safe remains our top priority.”

McDonald’s will continue to operate during this period with no other changes noted.

5-pax at selected venues if fully vaccinated

Following an increase in local Covid-19 cases, authorities made the move to revert to 2-pax limits at all hawker centres, food courts, and coffee shops.

However, selected F&B establishments can let up to 5 guests dine in together provided they’re fully vaccinated.

Being fully vaccinated means 2 weeks should have passed after taking your 2nd dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

McDonald’s prioritises safety with 2-pax limit

McDonald’s said that safety remains its top priority.

We appreciate that it is doing its part to keep customers and staff safe, even though this will definitely affect business.

Other F&B places will set their limits at their discretion during the coming days, so do watch the news for updates.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from McDonald’s Singapore.