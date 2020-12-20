McDonald’s Canberra Plaza Is A Gigantic New Outlet In Sembawang

Many of us love a good McDonald’s meal every now and then, but may resort to takeaway or delivery since outlets can get full. Sembawang residents, however, need not deal with such a problem, now that they have a massive outlet at Canberra Plaza.

Occupying 4 units in the new mall, the gigantic outlet not only looks pretty, but has enough seats for your 8-pax gatherings once Phase 3 begins.

Here’s a peek, if you haven’t stopped by yet.

Funky design in a well-lit space

Since the outlet seems to be along the exterior of the mall, the floor-to-ceiling windows all around let natural light in, bathing the space with bright sunlight.

We’d imagine that you can catch a pretty good view of the sunrise while eating hotcakes, or the sunset while sipping coffee after work.

The décor gives off a retro, minimalist vibe, which is the right amount of funk worthy of Instagram photos.

From this angle, you almost can’t tell that this is a McDonald’s outlet.

Many seats all around a spacious area

The flow of the space works so well that there are plenty of seats to go around. They’re set up quite spaciously too, so you’ll have no trouble carrying your trays from the counter to your table.

Looks like folks staying in and around Sembawang will have an easy go-to spot for their upcoming meals with friends or the fam.

Parents bringing the little ones will be happy to know that there’s an in-store playground or PlayPlace too.

So if your kiddos have gobbled up their 4pc McNuggets Happy Meal too quickly, they’ll have somewhere to release the iced Milo sugar rush.

Since the play area is within the outlet, you can monitor them while digging into your meal.

Jio the fam or your friends to McDonald’s at Canberra Plaza

Hipster cafés may be all the craze, but McDonald’s shows that they still have a lot to offer. Those planning to makan there soon should take note of these deets:

Address: #01-01/02/03/28 Canberra Plaza, 133 Canberra View, Singapore 750133

Opening hours: 7am – 12am daily

Nearest MRT: Canberra Station

While meeting 7 friends there won’t be an issue, remember that Phase 3 will only begin on 28 Dec. So only jio 4 friends first if you’re visiting soon.

