McDonald’s S’pore Has We Bare Bears Happy Meal Toys Enjoying Outdoor Activities

Most of us spent the first half of 2020 stuck at home. But since Covid-19 cases have significantly declined since then, outdoor activities have become possible once again.

Possibly to match our excitement back when ‘Circuit Breaker’ restrictions were lifted, McDonald’s Singapore recently launched We Bare Bears Happy Meal toys from now till 6 January 2021.

You’ll find Ice Bear, Panda, and Grizzly camping, skateboarding, and backpacking in the wilderness.

If you need some inspiration for your outdoor activities, here are our favourite characters leading by example.

We Bare Bears Happy Meal toys available from 10 Dec

From Thursday (10 Dec), McDonald’s customers who purchase a Happy Meal set get to bring home an adventurous We Bare Bears figurine of their choice.

The collection features a total of eight figurines. A pair of toys will be released every week until 6 January 2021.

We Bare Bears in the great outdoors

As you can tell from the images, most of the We Bare Bear characters are either engaged in a sport or outdoor activity.

Local backpackers will probably want to explore our parks with Panda by their side.

Meanwhile, moms can probably relate to Ice Bear cleaning up after Grizzly’s skateboarding shenanigans.

Stacked We Bare Bears

The collection also offers a We Bare Bears Stack with Nom Nom the koala for fans who want to collect all the beloved characters.

Competitive friends who love to challenge themselves can probably relate to Nom Nom, while the rest of the squad follows along.

Which is your favourite We Bare Bear figurine?

In recent years, we’ve been spoiled with We Bare Bears shoulder bags, plushies, and even hong baos. If you want to grow your collection, don’t miss out on this Happy Meal set.

Given how popular the series is, we recommend heading down to your nearest McDonald’s outlet to avoid disappointment.

Which of these We Bare Bear figurine’s your favourite? Share them in the comments below!

