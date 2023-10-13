McDonald’s S’pore Stops Offering Whipped Cream For Frappés, Drink With Less Guilt

McDonald’s Discontinues Whipped Cream For Frappés From 12 Oct

Most people would be used to seeing their frappés topped with whipped cream for that extra sweetness.

Frappés from McDonald’s outlets in Singapore, however, will no longer come with whipped cream, effective 12 Oct.

The move has sparked divided opinions online, especially among fans of the ice-blended beverage.

McDonald’s discontinues whipped cream for frappés

On Wednesday (11 Oct), McDonald’s Singapore announced via social media that its frappés will not come with whipped cream from Thursday (12 Oct).

The fast-food chain assured customers that their frappés will have “the same great taste” but “without the guilt”.

A cursory check on the McDonald’s app shows that there’s no option to add the topping to frappé drinks.

MS News has reached out to McDonald’s for comments on the reasons for the change. We’ll update the article if they get back.

Change not well-received among netizens

Shortly after McDonald’s announced the move, netizens did not seem to take well to the news.

A Facebook user pointed out that a frappé without whipped cream is nothing but an ice-blended drink.

Another user said that customers should be offered the choice of frappés with or without whipped cream.

This Instagram user was rather blunt with their response, pointing out that “healthy” and “McDonald’s” shouldn’t belong in the same sentence.

Would you still go for frappé drinks if they don’t come with whipped cream? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

McDonald’s move to discontinue whipped cream from its frappés is in line with MOH’s push to reduce Singaporeans’ sugar intake.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from McDonald’s on Facebook and by MS News.