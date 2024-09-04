Retro McDonald’s ad in S’pore evokes nostalgic memories among netizens

Retro McDonald’s ad makes rounds on Singapore Reddit

A retro McDonald’s advertisement has been making waves on Reddit, resulting in numerous netizens sharing fond memories of the iconic fast food chain back in the day.

The ad, believed to be broadcasted in 1990, featured Singaporean singer-songwriter Dick Lee composing a tune specially for McDonald’s.

‘Good time, great taste’ was the theme of the ad which captured locals having a blast at a McDonald’s eatery.

Netizens reminisce after viewing the 1990s ad

The ad evoked nostalgic memories among locals, with one Reddit user calling it “a time capsule” of Singapore.

It encapsulated the various elements of 1990s culture in Singapore, from fashion to vehicles.

Another user commented, “Still remember [when] the 1st McDonald’s opened up in Singapore along Orchard road, opposite Lido.”

The first McDonald’s outlet in Singapore opened in 1979 at Liat Towers along Orchard Road.

The fast food chain was an instant hit among locals, setting a world record for the most hamburgers sold in a day back then.

Another user also reminisced the days when statues of Ronald McDonald, the icon of the fast food chain, were a common sight outside McDonald’s outlets.

The statues were a popular photo spot for locals who posed fondly on the bench, next to the red-nosed clown.

Some also recalled the “tiny” red and yellow seats in outlets, which have now been replaced by comfortable benches.

In general, netizens praised the creativity and quality of the ad.

“Oh the nostalgia! This ad is really a vibe, just simple fun,” summarised one user.

