McDonald’s S’pore Teases Samurai Burger Comeback, Fans Hope Seaweed Shaker Fries Return Too

McDonald’s Singapore Bringing Back Samurai Burger On 22 Sep

Though Singaporeans love our McSpicy burger, McDonald’s seasonal menus never fail to excite. The two items that always get people buzzing – the Samurai Burger and Seaweed McShaker Fries – will soon be drawing long queues to the fast food chain’s outlets islandwide.

And if this poster is anything to go by, we can expect them to be making a comeback in just a few days.

If you’ve been looking forward to this all year, mark your calendars so you’ll know when to get them first.

Samurai Burger may be returning to McDonald’s on 22 Sep

In a Facebook post today (17 Sep), McDonald’s hinted at the impending arrival of a new menu item.

While they didn’t disclose what it exactly is, the silhouette of what appears to be a samurai in armour prompted many to come to a common conclusion — the Samurai Burger is back.

True fans would know that the burger usually comes with Jasmine green tea and, of course, Seaweed McShaker Fries.

McDonald’s hasn’t disclosed whether the fries are making a comeback too. However, some are already making guesses, or perhaps even requests for them to return.

Look out for updates in the next few days

Of course, we can’t be sure that whatever they’ll be launching will indeed be the Samurai Burger and seaweed shaker fries.

Good job to McDonald’s for keeping all of us at the edge of our seats.

What we do know for sure is that we’ll be looking forward to 11am on Thursday (22 Sep), as the poster indicates.

Who knows, it could truly be the burger that many people seem to love. Or perhaps, McDonald’s will be introducing a whole new variation of it that’ll be just as delicious.

Till then, keep your eyes peeled for updates on their social media pages. MS News has reached out to McDonald’s for comments and will update the article as soon as they get back.

