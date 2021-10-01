23 People Fall Ill After Consuming Durian Snowskin Mooncakes From Mdm Ling Bakery

Often pricey and consumed during Mid-Autumn festivities, mooncakes are special treats. But 23 people who consumed some from Mdm Ling Bakery recently were in for a different kind of surprise.

It was an unpleasant one at that, as they ended up having gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming durian snowskin mooncakes.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has since issued a stop to all imports of the mooncake and advised those who have consumed the product to seek medical advice if need be.

SFA issues recall of durian snowskin mooncakes

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), 23 people experienced gastroenteritis or stomach flu symptoms after consuming Mao Shan Wang durian snowskin mooncakes from Mdm Ling Bakery.

The bakery had reportedly imported the mooncakes from Malaysia and sold them at various retailers.

So far, one person has been hospitalised and subsequently discharged. Others apparently sought treatment or self-medicated.

Following these cases, the SFA issued a recall for the products that have been distributed or sold, noted CNA. They also issued a stop to the sales of the mooncakes.

Bakery apologises & offers customers assistance

In a Facebook post on Friday (1 Oct), Mdm Ling Bakery apologised to the customers who have been affected by the defective mooncakes.

They also stated that they are in close liaison with their production partner on the matter.

Additionally, the bakery offered to render assistance and has begun reaching out to customers.

Seek medical attention when unwell

What happened is unfortunate, especially for a brand that many may trust.

However, we’re glad that SFA managed to act quickly, and that the bakery owned up to the error and is trying to make amends.

Hopefully, such an incident won’t happen again, so customers can consume food products without any worries.

