Man Runs Bedok Western Stall By Himself With 5 Hours Of Sleep, Comments Rally To Support

Running an entire food stall on your own is backbreaking work, especially when there are no other employees around to help.

As if the long hours aren’t enough, food preparation and cooking are also not easy jobs to handle for one person on a daily basis, especially during peak hours.

One man in Bedok, however, seems to manage it pretty well, putting so much effort into it that he has earned the support of netizens.

33-year-old Andy Wee reportedly gets just five hours of sleep daily to have enough time to run Meaty Western Cuisine in Bedok.

Operating it from 2pm to 2am every day save for Tuesdays, his eatery offers Western hawker delicacies such as grilled chicken chop and steak.

Man operates Western stall in Bedok entirely on his own

BestFoody Singapore took to Facebook to share about the stall, located in Block 539 at Bedok North Street 3.

In 2017, Wee had set up the stall for his wife from China, hoping to provide a better income so she could apply for Permanent Residency (PR).

However, things did not ultimately end well and the couple had a divorce.

Despite his personal heartbreak, Wee has continued to diligently run his stall.

For the past six years, he has been sleeping at 4am daily for five hours, operating the stall by himself from 2pm in the afternoon to 2am the day after.

“No hobbies or outing, he quietly runs his humble western food stall and focuses on improving his food quality,” BestFoody Singapore said. “He is also currently the sole breadwinner for his family.”

His stall’s menu is pretty affordable as well, with grilled chicken chop at S$7.50 and chicken cutlet burger with nacho cheese at S$8.

Diners could even opt for an Australian marbled steak served with Wee’s homemade sauce, which BestFoody Singapore praised as being “better than most Michelin restaurants”.

Outpouring of support from netizens

Netizens have since come forward to express their support for the stall, in recognition of Wee’s hard work.

One user urged Wee to continue being resilient and never give up, assuring him that he would pop by to try out his food.

Another netizen said he would also bring his whole family to support his stall, even though he did not live in the area.

In fact, foreigners have also expressed their interest in visiting Wee’s stall.

If you’re one of those who’d like to show your support, here’s how to get there:

Meaty Western Cuisine

Address: Blk 539 Bedok North Street 3 #01-619 Singapore 460539

Opening hours: 2pm – 2am. Closed on Tuesdays.

Nearest bus stop: Block 547, Bedok North Road

Wee’s hard work has definitely paid off with Singaporeans now ready to flock to his stall to support his business.

Don’t hesitate to drop by today to savour some good old-fashioned Western cuisine.

