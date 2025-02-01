Medical plane crashes into neighbourhood in US, 6 passengers feared dead

Medical plane crashes into neighbourhood in Philadelphia, USA

A small medical plane seemingly fell from the sky and crashed into a neighbourhood in Philadelphia, USA.

According to ABC, the incident occurred on Friday (31 Jan) evening.

The incident came just days after another aviation disaster that rocked the US.

Harrowing crash caught on camera

Doorcam and dashcam footage showing the small jet falling to the ground have been circulating wildly on X and Bluesky.

In one clip, a small dot of light can be seen accelerating towards the ground before the sky gets lit up by an explosion.

Another shows debris flying off as cars flee the site of the explosion.

Multiple fatalities feared

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stated that the plane was a Learjet 55 that departed from Northeast Philadelphia Airport.

The plane was reportedly en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri for a medical assignment.

The FAA and US Secretary of Transport said there were six people on the plane.

Authorities in the US are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

The crash comes only days after the first major commercial aviation crash in the US since 2009.

On 29 Jan, barely two days prior, a military Black Hawk helicopter flew into an American Airlines jet that was carrying 60 passengers and 4 crew. No one survived the accident.

Also read: American Airlines plane collides with helicopter near Washington airport, at least 19 bodies retrieved from river

