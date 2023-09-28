S’pore Brand Fails To Declare Gluten In Organic Mee Sua, SFA Issues Recall

SFA Issues Recall For Taste Original’s Organic Mee Sua After Detecting Gluten

On 28 Sep, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a recall for Organic Mee Suar by local company Taste Original.

This was after they detected gluten in the Malaysian-made mee sua or noodle product, which the brand failed to declare on its labels.

As gluten is an allergen, SFA has urged consumers allergic or intolerant of it to seek medical advice.

SFA orders importer to recall mee sua

In a press release on Thursday (28 Sep), SFA revealed that they had detected gluten in the 300g packets of Taste Original’s Organic Mee Suar.

However, the brand had not declared that the product contained gluten on its food packaging labels.

Since gluten is an allergen, SFA has directed Taste Original Pte Ltd, which imports the noodles from Malaysia, to recall the product. The recall is apparently ongoing.

The batch in question expires on 29 Aug 2024.

Companies must declare if food products contain allergen

SFA added that allergen in food can result in individuals sensitive to it suffering from an allergic reaction.

Under the agency’s food regulations, companies must declare if their food products contain ingredients that could cause hypersensitivity.

This would protect consumers with food allergies.

They should also specify all ingredients in prepackaged food on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present.

Affected consumers should seek medical advice

SFA also elaborated on the dangers gluten could pose to consumers who are sensitive to the allergen.

“Gluten is a type of protein naturally found in wheat and other grains,” the agency noted. “Gluten does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to gluten.”

Consumers who have purchased the products and are intolerant of or allergic to gluten should thus avoid consuming them.

Those who have already done so should seek medical advice if they have any health concerns. Customers may also contact their points of purchase for enquiries.

Also read: SFA Recalls Fragrance & Joymom’s Mooncakes After Detecting High Levels Of Toxins & Bacteria Inside

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Food Agency and Google Maps.