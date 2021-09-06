$330 Wedding Cake Melts Due To Hot Weather, Bakery Apologises

A wedding is supposed to be a couple’s special day, and one would want a wedding cake to match the occasion.

However, a wedding cake provided did not live up to a bridesmaid’s expectations as it arrived melted and misshapen.

Image from Facebook

The baker has since apologised to the bride.

Cookie wedding cake melted

The original poster (OP) posted on Facebook regarding her best friend’s wedding cake.

It was a cookie cake, and the baker had supplied an image that looked like this.

Image from Facebook

They hadn’t expected the cake to look the same but what arrived instead turned out to be below what was expected.

Image from Facebook

Not only that, but it arrived later than scheduled as well — according to the OP, it apparently arrived later than 12.30pm, which was when people were occupying the area to take pictures.

Image from Facebook

Bridesmaid disappointed at cake’s quality, bakery said to contact owner

The OP, a bridesmaid at the wedding, expressed her disappointment at the cake’s quality.

Upon hearing this, the person assembling the cake allegedly said they’d remove the cake that very instant and provide a full refund.

The OP said she wasn’t the bride and didn’t have the right to cancel the cake-cutting ceremony.

However, the people were already leaving.

Chasing after them, the OP asked how to resolve the issue, to which she got the reply for the bride to liaise with the owner directly.

And then they were gone.

Promised cake support

Attempts to reach the owner via the number provided that day were unsuccessful, the OP said.

And in the end, they received $70 out of the $330 as the rest of the amount would go into the work the bakers put into it, plus the ingredients.

In an update to the post, the OP alleged that the baker told the bride the following:

they will be using a strong whip for buttercream so that it will hold for a long period of time at room temperature

they will use clear acetate to support cake all around

The seller has also requested the OP to remove the post on Facebook as she is receiving harassment.

As of the time of writing, the post is still online.

The OP left a final note, asking others to do their due diligence before engaging anyone for bakers.

Seller apologised

The bakery in question has posted an apology on Instagram following the incident, saying that the cake melted due to hot weather.

Image from Instagram

The bakery hopes for the ‘unnecessary harassment’ and ‘fake accusations’ to stop.

They also noted that the refund amount is due to 50% of the cost going into ingredients and another 25% to labour cost.

As a result, they refunded 25% of the amount.

Mistakes do happen

Although having things be below expectations for a wedding can indeed be disappointing, the bakery has apologised.

We hope that all parties can find an amicable solution to the incident that’ll leave everyone satisfied.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.