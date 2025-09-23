9 men in S’pore charged with outrage of modesty, youngest victim was 8 years old

Nine men committed outrage of modesty crimes in Singapore between Oct 2024 and June 2025

On Monday (22 Sept), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) announced that nine men, aged between 33 and 69, will be charged in court today (23 Sept) with outrage of modesty offences.

Shockingly, nearly half the victims were underage, including an 8-year-old girl who was allegedly molested on more than one occasion.

Five of the cases reported in June alone

According to the SPF’s news release, five of the nine men were arrested in June this year, with three of those cases reported on the same day, 25 June.

One June case involved a 33-year-old man who allegedly molested an 8-year-old girl on 12 June. He was arrested days later on 18 June, with investigations revealing that he had also molested the same girl previously in 2025.

The 33-year-old, the youngest of the accused, faces four counts of outrage of modesty against a victim below 14.

Another case from 25 June involved a 36-year-old man who allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl at a supermarket along Hougang Street 21.

The remaining four cases date back to as far as 21 Oct 2024.

Victims as young as 8, nearly half under 18

Of the nine cases, the oldest victim was a 44-year-old woman, who was allegedly groped at a River Valley Road bar by a 54-year-old man on 15 March.

But four of the victims were minors, with three even younger than 14 — a 13-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, and the aforementioned 8-year-old girl.

The fourth underage victim was a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly molested by a 67-year-old man in the lift lobby of a residential block.

The man also allegedly used criminal force on the 15-year-old girl at the same location in Jan 2025.

Offenders face up to 5 years’ jail

All nine men will be charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code 1871.

Those convicted of outrage of modesty can be punished with up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine, caning, or a combination of the three.

If the victim is younger than 14, the penalty is even harsher — up to five years in jail, in addition to the other punishments.

“The Police have zero tolerance towards sexual offenders who prey on unsuspecting victims and who threaten the personal safety of those in the community,” SPF stated.

They reminded the public to remain vigilant and to report any incidence of molestation to the police immediately.

Also read: Outrage of modesty cases in S’pore increase by over 20% during first half of 2025

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from shisuka on Canva and MustShareNews.