Men Create Literal Paper Trail By Emptying Boxes Into Canal

We’re halfway through the Hungry Ghost Festival, and at this time you’d find many Singaporeans burning joss paper in designated burners and containers.

However, a less likely sight would be of people dumping joss paper into the canal.

That’s exactly what a netizen came across at a canal near East Coast Park – 3 men emptying boxes of joss paper into the water.

Source

The video prompted netizens to criticise the men for pollution.

Paper trail in the canal

In 1 video posted by netizen Lee Zhi Jian in the early hours of Sunday (22 Aug) morning, 3 men can clearly be seen standing on a bridge over the canal.

They had a few boxes on the ground, and were bending down to take what looks like pieces of paper out from them.

Source

The men then proceeded to throw the paper into the canal.

Their actions left a literal paper trail in the water.

Source

The paper also began piling up in the water, due to their sheer quantity.

Source

At least 2 other people could also be seen standing at the bank of the canal, watching the 3 men from afar.

Source

It’s uncertain whether they’re related to them.

Stuff being thrown is joss paper

In another video uploaded by Mr Lee, a clearer view of the 3 men can be seen.

Source

From what we can see on the ground, it’s quite clear that it’s joss paper that’s usually burnt for the dead.

At one point, somebody off-camera shouts, “wa lau eh” – a common exclamation of surprise at something unbelievable.

One of the men – in a white T-shirt – looks up in response to the yell, but they continue dumping joss paper undeterred.

Source

A car, which they possibly arrived in, is also seen temporarily parked at the side of the road with hazard lights on.

Source

The video ends as 1 box is emptied.

It’s also evident that the 2 people watching are a man and woman, but they could be just bystanders watching the curious scene.

Source

Incident took place at East Coast Park

According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao, shared by another netizen who commented on the videos, the incident took place at a canal near East Coast Park carpark D1.

Source

The deed was also done in the wee hours of the morning, at about 4am.

Netizens criticise men for pollution

Aghast at what he recorded, Mr Lee questioned why the 3 men had to do that, saying it was “sad”.

Source

Other netizens didn’t mince words, saying though joss paper is understood as a religious item, the men were polluting our waterways.

Source

A netizen who practises joss paper burning during the Hungry Ghost Festival said he does it responsibly, using bins provided by the authorities and clearing leftovers properly.

He added that people can practise their religion but they should do it within the law.

Source

However, 1 netizen gave a likely reason for the 3 men’s dumping of joss paper into the canal – perhaps a family member drowned there.

Source

Practise your religious beliefs responsibly

Regardless of their reasons, dumping paper into the canal could be considered as littering, if not environmental pollution.

And we all know that in Singapore, littering is an offence under the law.

While Singapore allows everybody to freely practise their religious beliefs, we’re supposed to do so responsibly.

MS News has reached out to the National Environment Agency (NEA) with regards to this incident, and will update this story when they respond.

Whatever reasons the 3 men had, do you think they were acting within their rights? Do share your thoughts here.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook, Facebook and Facebook.