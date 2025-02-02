2 men start fist fight along PIE after accident & cause traffic jam, 1 arrested for drink-driving

Two men fight on expressway following accident, one arrested for drink-driving

Two men who were involved in a car accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) were spotted fighting each other following the incident on Friday (31 Jan).

A TikTok video, posted by @m_tharan on Saturday (1 Feb), shows the two men confronting each other and coming into blows at the side of the expressway.

Two men fight on PIE & cause traffic

In the video, two men could be seen arguing with each other near the centre divider of the expressway.

The man in white slowly backed away as the man in black approached him. A car and a motorcycle could be seen cautiously moving around the pair as they rode along the highway.

The rest of the traffic seemed to have been stalled because of the fight.

A little away behind the two, a black car had stopped, seemingly waiting for assistance before it could continue along the highway.

Suddenly, the man in black threw a punch, knocking the other man’s handphone to the ground. The man in black then said: “You don’t want your phone right?”

They then began grappling with each other, with the man in white trying to fend off the other man.

At the end of the video, the man in white could be seen throwing a punch at the man in black.

Netizens react to fight on PIE

Online commenters found the entire exchange juvenile. One netizen joked that Singaporean men can’t “even throw punches” properly and that they fought “like kids”.

Another netizen reminded everyone to drink and drive responsibly, given the number of “gung-ho” drivers around these days.

One driver arrested for drink-driving

In response to queries by MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that an accident had occurred between two cars along Jalan Toa Payoh heading towards Macpherson Road on 31 Jan at about 4.45pm.

SPF said a 48-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries but refused conveyance. Another 39-year-old male car driver was arrested for drink driving and was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The 39-year-old male car driver is also assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt. Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from @m_tharan on TikTok.