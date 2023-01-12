2 Men Throw Punches At Woodlands Mart, Stranger Intervenes & Breaks Up Fight

2 Men Get Into Fist Fight At Woodlands Mart On 9 Jan

On Monday (9 Jan), a brawl broke out between two men at the entrance of Woodlands Mart.

A passer-by who witnessed the incident filmed and shared the video on social media.

Thankfully a stranger intervened and managed to break them up.

Men fight at Woodlands Mart entrance on 9 Jan

According to a post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, the incident happened at about 9.10pm near the entrance of Woodlands Mart.

At the start of the video, two men were seen engaged in a heated argument, with several onlookers at the scene.

Without warning, the man in the black and yellow shirt threw a punch towards the other man’s head.

The shorter man then proceeded to corner the other man, repeatedly throwing punches in his face.

The man in the white shirt tried retaliating by throwing strikes of his own too. However, the man in black and yellow didn’t seem too affected as he tackled the man in white to the ground.

His attacks were relentless, as he continued raining blows to the other man’s face and upper body.

At this point, several onlookers rushed forward in an attempt to stop the fight. Thankfully, a man in yellow intervened and successfully broke up the fight.

Main assailant allegedly loiters around the area with his friends till the early hours

According to the OP, the main assailant has a habit of loitering outside Woodlands Mart with his friends. The group was apparently “rowdy” and would smoke at prohibited locations and leave cigarette butts lying on the ground.

The OP also added that the group would often “gather and make noise” till 2am-3am in the morning.

Several netizens agreed with OP, saying that the group often spouted vulgarities and would scold those who stared at them.

MS News has reached out to the police and Woodlands Mart for a statement regarding this incident.

