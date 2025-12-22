2 men find diamond worth nearly S$72K after digging for 20 days at small mine in India

Two men dig up 15.34-carat diamond worth S$71,900 after weeks of labour in India

Two young men in India struck extraordinary luck after uncovering a diamond worth about 5 million rupees (S$71,900) while digging at a small mine in the Panna District of Madhya Pradesh.

The pair, 24-year-old Satish Khatik, a meat shop owner, and 23-year-old Sajid Mohammad, a fruit seller, spent around 20 days digging the land by hand.

According to The Economic Times, they had leased an eight-metre plot of land in Krishna Kalyanpur on 19 Nov for just 200 rupees (S$2.80).

After unearthing the stone, they brought it to the Panna Diamond Office, where officials confirmed it was a 15.34-carat diamond.

Panna Diamond Officer Ravi Patel said the gem is estimated to be worth more than 5 million rupees (S$71,500).

The diamond has since been deposited with the state office, which oversees valuation and auction procedures for such finds.

Hoping to use windfall for sisters’ weddings

For Mr Satish and Mr Sajid, the discovery could be life-changing. Both men come from modest backgrounds, with families living in simple tin-and-brick homes.

Mr Satish said they hope the proceeds from the diamond will allow them to arrange their sisters’ weddings without having to take on loans.

Their families have attempted diamond digging on the land for decades without success, making the find even more remarkable.

Mr Sajid told the BBC that they decided to lease a plot because their modest incomes were no longer enough to keep up with rising household expenses.

Large diamond finds increasingly rare in Panna

According to The Indian Express, more than 60 diamonds have been deposited with authorities in the district of Panna this year.

However, most were under two carats and of relatively low value.

In the past month alone, six farmers reportedly found five diamonds in the district, three of which were gem quality and collectively valued at nearly 1.2 million rupees (S$17,200).

Officials noted that diamonds exceeding 15 carats are considered rare, especially in areas that have been mined for decades.

Panna is estimated to hold diamond reserves of around 1.2 million carats, but major discoveries are becoming increasingly uncommon.

