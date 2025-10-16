‘Who ordered a motorcycle?’: Bangkok residents spot 2 men balancing whole motorbike while riding another bike

2 men filmed carrying motorcycle while travelling on motorbike in Bangkok

Only in Thailand — two men were caught on camera pulling off an unbelievable stunt in Bangkok, balancing a full-sized motorcycle on another motorbike while riding through the streets.

Posted on 8 Oct, the viral TikTok video showed showed the pair waiting at a red light, with a blue motorcycle wedged between them on their moving bike.

Fellow commuters couldn’t believe their eyes as the pillion rider, wearing a Grab delivery box, tried to steady the second bike to stop it from falling.

The onscreen video caption reads: “POV: Who the heck ordered a (Honda) Wave?”

Netizens stunned by balancing act

After the clip was posted, many netizens also shared their own photos of the balancing duo, proving that they have caught many Bangkok residents’ attention.

One person shared a photo of the pair waiting at the same traffic light.

Another commentor questioned why they chose to carry it instead of riding it.

“I believe this is real. This is Thai people,” said another netizen.

Others expressed surprise at the duo’s ability to carry the motorcycle, while some were concerned about a potential accident.

Duo carried motorbike for 60km without issue

According to the footage, the duo was at the Si Udom Intersection in Bangkok when they were filmed by passersby.

Responding to queries by MS News, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Akkaradet, explained that the blue motorcycle had a punctured tyre, making it impossible to ride.

So his friend — the pillion rider — suggested carrying it on his own bike instead.

When asked how far they had travelled, Mr Akkaradet said they rode around 50–60 kilometres, from Samut Prakan to Phahon Yothin 52, where their regular repair shop was located.

Incredibly, the pair completed the journey without any accidents or being stopped by police.

Featured image adapted from @apibubpharam on TikTok.