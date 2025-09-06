Men in M’sia fool elderly woman into following them to the bank, steal her S$12K savings

Elderly woman scammed by 2 men who withdrew her savings of S$12,000

In a shocking daylight kidnapping on 4 Sept, two young men in Raub, Pahang, tricked a 72-year-old woman into leaving her home and drained her bank savings of 40,000 ringgit (S$12,000).

The men had told the victim that they were taking her to the doctor.

They later said that they needed to take her to the bank for some paperwork, and in her confused state, she followed them into their car.

Victim was alone at home when the kidnapping occurred

The victim, Ms Zhang, reportedly lives alone as her husband has passed away and her children work elsewhere.

Due to her health condition, her children had installed CCTV at her home to monitor her daily activities.

Footage showed the two men speaking to the elderly woman in her home.

Her nephew, Lin Shenghong, who was alerted to the elderly woman’s whereabouts by a concerned local, said that the men dropped her off at a random location after the bank visit.

“According to my aunt, she was confused and followed the two young men into the car. They took her to a bank in Raub to withdraw money. However, the bank employee refused the transaction due to the large amount,” Mr Lin said.

The men then brought her to a bank in Puchong where they successfully withdrew S$12,000.

They had also informed her that her daughter would pick her up.

Men allegedly target elderly people living alone

Mr Lin also mentioned that the young men had rented a luxury SUV for the scam.

He believes they specifically target elderly people living alone and urged children to be extra vigilant about their parents’ safety.

He added that he and his relatives tracked down the car owner based on the CCTV footage, but the owner claimed he only rented out the vehicle.

Nevertheless, he assisted the police by providing the details of the two young men, both Malaysians from Kuala Lumpur.

Also read: Taiwanese woman allegedly sold to scam syndicate in Thailand abandoned on roadside after going blind



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.