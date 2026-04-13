7 men arrested in M’sia for attempting to smuggle 7 tonnes of pork by sea

Malaysian police raid illegal jetty after tip-off, seven men arrested for pork smuggling attempt

Seven local men were arrested in Malaysia after allegedly attempting to smuggle seven tonnes of pork via a fishing vessel at an illegal jetty in Merbok.

The arrests took place on Wednesday (2 April) during a 2am operation by the Region 1 Marine Police Force.

Acting on a tip-off received during a routine sea patrol near Tanjung Dawai, officers raided an illegal jetty along the Merbok River in Kedah and apprehended the suspects on site.

Syndicate used sea route to evade detection

According to Assistant Commissioner Shamsol Kassim, Commander of the Region 1 Marine Police, the smugglers had switched to sea routes to avoid stricter checks at land borders.

According to Guang Ming Daily, the syndicate allegedly used fishing boats to transport raw pork from Thailand into Malaysia without the required permits or health certifications from the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Seized pork worth over S$250,000

Authorities seized about 7,000kg of pork, estimated to be worth RM795,100 (S$252,900).

According to Sinar Daily, they also confiscated two refrigerated lorries, a fibre boat without a registration number, three engines, and several sets of keys.

The suspects and seized items have been handed over to the Kedah Department of Veterinary Services for further action.

Police warned that smuggling food products poses risks to both public health and national security, and said enforcement efforts will be intensified, particularly in known hotspot areas.

The case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Animals Act 1953.

Also read: M’sian woman arrested for attempting to smuggle S$142K worth of drugs into S’pore



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Featured image adapted from Guang Ming Daily.