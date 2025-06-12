Men in Japan allegedly use curry spices as weapon in robbery attempt, get arrested for assault

Police in Japan arrest men who reportedly used curry spices in botched robbery

Several men reportedly used curry spices as weapons in an attempted robbery in Japan.

However, the attempted theft did not succeed, and the group was subsequently arrested for assault.

Suspects smeared spices on victim’s face in attempt to steal his bag

According to Japan’s news outlet SoraNews24, the suspects attempted to steal a 52-year-old man’s business bag while he was walking along a street in Saitama Prefecture.

Rather than using actual weapons, the attackers allegedly smeared powdered cooking spices — commonly used in curry — on the man’s face and into his eyes.

However, the victim managed to resist and fight back, refusing to let go of his bag while yelling loudly for help.

Victim turned out to be employer of one attacker

The victim was reportedly the president of a staffing company, where one of the suspects — a 31-year-old Indian national — worked.

On the day of the incident, the president was carrying roughly 7.8 million yen (S$69,459) in cash, which he had planned to pay the salaries of dispatched workers with.

Police believe the suspects carried out the attack knowing the victim would have a substantial amount of money on him.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of eye inflammation, and doctors found no permanent damage to his vision.

Saitama Prefectural Police have charged the four men — comprising Indian and Nepalese nationalities — involved in the attack with assault and attempted robbery.

