Mercedes-Benz catches fire during mechanic’s test drive in M’sia, blaze spreads to 2 nearby cars

Mercedes-Benz engulfed in fire during test drive by mechanic

A Mercedes-Benz sedan was destroyed after catching fire while being test-driven by a mechanic in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia on Tuesday morning (23 Dec).

The vehicle, which had been sent to a nearby workshop for repairs, reportedly caught fire in the middle of the road while the mechanic was driving it back to the workshop.

While he managed to escape unharmed, the blaze subsequently spread to two other vehicles parked along the roadside.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Firefighters swiftly dispatched to extinguish fire

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhta said the department received an emergency call at 9.40am reporting a vehicle fire at the location.

Fire engines and personnel from the Petaling Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, located about six kilometres away, were dispatched and arrived at the scene at 9.51am.

Firefighting operations began immediately, and the fire was brought under control by about 10.02am.

Three vehicles also damaged

The incident involved three vehicles with varying degrees of damage.

The Mercedes-Benz was completely destroyed by the fire, while a Perodua Myvi sustained about 20% damage.

A Honda Accord parked on the road shoulder was damaged by approximately 50%.

According to Mr Ahmad Mukhlis, the fire did not involve any nearby buildings, and firefighters successfully extinguished the flames without further incident before returning to the station.

Vehicle had just undergone repairs

China Press reported that the Mercedes-Benz had been sent to a workshop for repairs and was being test-driven by a technician when the incident occurred.

The car caught fire in the middle of the road while en route back to the workshop.

Featured image adapted from China Press.