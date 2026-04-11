Mercedes-Benz driver in Thailand leaves without paying for petrol, worker forced to cover costs

Mercedes-Benz driver fails to pay for petrol before driving off

A petrol station worker in Hat Yai lamented after a woman in a Mercedes-Benz car allegedly drove off without paying for fuel, leaving him to bear the cost.

The incident took place at about 2.42pm on Monday (6 April) at a petrol station along Punnakan Road.

She claimed slow internet and then sped off

According to 23-year-old attendant Mr Teerapong (name transliterated from Thai), the woman, believed to be in her 30s, arrived in a white Mercedes-Benz.

She initially requested 2,000 baht (THB) (S$80) worth of petrol.

However, she later asked to stop at 1,000 baht (THB) (S$40), claiming the pump was “too slow”.

After refuelling, the woman attempted to pay via mobile banking on her iPhone, but said her internet connection was slow, making it unclear if the transaction went through.

When Mr Teerapong told her he needed to verify the payment using the station’s system, she suddenly drove off towards Kho Hong.

Worker unable to chase, left to foot bill

Mr Teerapong said he could not pursue the vehicle as there were other customers waiting.

He later checked the system and confirmed that the S$40 payment had not been received.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV, showing the car entering the station at around 2.40pm and leaving abruptly five minutes later.

Work three days for free to cover cost

The loss has hit the petrol worker hard, as he earns 350 baht (THB) (S$ 13.86) per day.

He mentioned that he’d have to work for free for three days just to cover the 1,00 baht incurred.

I want her to come back and take responsibility.

He added that if the woman did not return to settle the bill, he would lodge a police report and pursue legal action.

The case has since drawn attention online, with many criticising the driver for her behaviour.

Also read: S’pore-registered Lexus sought by JB petrol station after driver allegedly drove off without paying S$44 bill

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Featured image adapted from Matichon.