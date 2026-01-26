S’pore-registered Lexus sought by JB petrol station after driver allegedly drove off without paying S$44 bill

Singapore-registered Lexus driver pumps RON97 at Johor gas station, allegedly drives off without paying bill

A Singapore-registered Lexus SUV is being tracked down, after its driver allegedly drove off without paying the petrol bill at a Johor Bahru (JB) highway service station.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 9pm on Wednesday (21 Jan) at a Caltex petrol station along the Skudai Highway.

According to China Press, the Lexus pulled up at the station, and the male driver requested a full tank of RON97 petrol.

The refuelling proceeded as per usual practice, with payment not collected upfront.

SUV allegedly drives off after passenger goes shopping

While the vehicle was being refuelled, the female passenger who was travelling with the driver reportedly exited the SUV and entered the station’s convenience store to make some purchases.

A staff member said that after the woman returned to the vehicle, the male driver immediately drove off without making payment, China Press reported.

“As the staff outside were busy at the time, it took a while before we realised they had left without paying,” the staff told reporters.

“We tried to chase after the vehicle, but failed.”

She added that other motorists who witnessed the incident honked to alert the pair, but the SUV did not stop.

RM139 petrol bill may fall on station staff

The Lexus was reportedly filled with 45 litres of RON97 petrol, amounting to RM139.01 (S$44).

“If the driver does not return to make payment, the bill will have to be borne by the petrol station and the staff involved in the refuelling,” the staff member said, according to The Sun.

She added that the employee who assisted with the refuelling may also face a pay cut.

“We hope netizens can help remind the driver to return to the petrol station as soon as possible and pay the bill,” she said.

Public appeal posted online

A public appeal was also shared in the SGRV Facebook page on Thursday (22 Jan), urging the vehicle owner to come forward.

The post stated that “a Singapore-registered vehicle filled petrol at our station and left without making payment”.

“Our employees tried to stop the vehicle, and a nearby vehicle honked to warn the driver, but the vehicle did not slow down.”

The post warned that if no response was received within 48 hours, a police report would be lodged.

The station also stressed that it has served tens of thousands of customers over the past five years — including both Malaysians and Singaporeans — and said it believed the incident “may have been a mistake”.

It expressed hope that the matter could be resolved amicably.

As of the time of writing, MS News understands that it is unclear whether a police report has been filed.

