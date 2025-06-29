Mercedes fails to give way to SBS Transit bus while merging into AYE, gets hit

Passengers on the bus's upper deck stared down at the crash in shock.

By - 29 Jun 2025, 1:26 pm

Mercedes collides with SBS Transit bus while attempting to merge lanes onto AYE

A collision unfolded along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Friday morning (28 June), when a white Mercedes allegedly failed to give way while merging, and was promptly struck by an SBS Transit double-decker bus.

The crash, captured in dashcam footage and shared by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), reportedly took place at around 11.05am.

In the video, the Mercedes is seen entering the expressway via the Clementi Avenue 6 slip road.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

It passed by a Give Way sign and proceeded onto the expressway.

mercedes bus aye

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Suddenly, a double-decker SBS Transit bus appeared in frame, going straight on the AYE. It hit the brakes but failed to stop in time, colliding into the side of the Mercedes.

mercedes bus aye

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The passengers on the upper deck gawked through the window in shock at the crash as both vehicles came to a halt.

mercedes bus aye

Source: SGRV on Facebook

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit for a statement on the incident.

Commenters criticise car driver for failure to give way

Netizens rallied in the comment section to slam the Mercedes driver.

One netizen blamed the driver for failing to both merge lanes properly and to give way.

Source: Facebook

However, another commenter also criticised the bus driver for not reacting in time.

Another user replied to the comment, arguing that the bus driver had the right of way.

 

Source: Facebook

One concerned netizen hoped the passengers on board were safe as buses suddenly braking could result in them falling or getting hurt.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

