Car involved in hit-and-run accident with bicycle & bus along Jalan Besar

1 person taken to hospital after car rear-ends SMRT bus along Jalan Besar

On Tuesday (27 May), bystanders at a Jalan Besar bus stop gawked at the sight of a car that rear-ended an SMRT bus.

The hit-and-run incident occurred at about 6.30pm, near Exit A of Jalan Besar MRT station.

Car’s front bonnet crumpled due to heavy impact

Video footage on Facebook showed a silver Toyota that had crashed into the back of the bus.

The car suffered severe damage, with the entire front of the car crumpled up.

The vehicle’s airbag had also gone off as a result, and the driver was nowhere to be seen.

Additionally, the car appeared to have sustained damage to its rear. Several people stood behind the car, near a warning triangle.

As for the bus, the passengers had all been made to alight, with the doors open and hazard lights blinking.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics were also seen at the scene.

Cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run accident

In response to MS News‘ queries, SCDF said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.30pm on Tuesday (27 May).

Officers subsequently conveyed one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a separate statement, the police confirmed that the victim was a 40-year-old male cyclist.

The police have classified the accident as a hit-and-run. Investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments.

Also read: BMW attempts to overtake car at high speeds outside Suntec City, crashes into bus

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.