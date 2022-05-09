S’pore-Registered Mercedes Benz Collides With 4 Cars In Johor Bahru, Investigations Ongoing

Mercedes Benz Driver Loses Control Of Vehicle & Crashes Into 4 Cars In Johor

Whilst driving at night, we may sometimes assume that no other motorists are sharing the same road as us. This is a dangerous train of thought to entertain and can often lead to severe accidents.

Such was the case for this driver, who skidded and crashed his Mercedes Benz into four other vehicles in Johor Bahru.

Fortunately, all parties involved in the collision only incurred minor injuries. The Johor Bahru police are currently investigating the incident.

Accident involving Mercedes Benz along Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi

According to Malaysian Malay daily Majoriti, the accident occurred on Sunday (8 May) at about 2.55am, at KM4.5 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi, near Jalan Serampang in Johor Bahru.

Assistant Police Commissioner of the Johor Bahru Selatan District Mr Raub Selamat said the driver of the Mercedes Benz was approaching the intersection from the direction of the city centre.

The traffic lights were green for the driver’s route. However, he lost control of his vehicle and skidded, crashing into a roadblock.

He then collided with four other stationary cars at the end of the intersection.

Fortunately, all five drivers suffered only minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Mercedes Benz driver wasn’t intoxicated

The Johor Bahru police are currently investigating the incident.

Authorities carried out an alcohol test on the driver of the Mercedes Benz, he added. They ascertained he was not intoxicated or under any influence at the time of the collision.

In addition, Mr Raub revealed that the Mercedes Benz was a Singapore-registered vehicle, with the driver being a “foreigner” in his 30s.

The investigation of the case is under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act.

Drive with caution when navigating the road at night

When driving in the middle of the night, we feel tempted to speed up on empty roads to reach our destination sooner.

However, such actions put our lives, and that of other motorists, at risk because we may never know the dangers that lie ahead. Hence, we must navigate our roads with even more caution whilst travelling at night.

Hopefully, the investigation yields more details about the collision. In the meantime, we wish all the drivers involved in the accident a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.