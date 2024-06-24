Mercedes crashes into bollard at Funan taxi stand, 31-year-old man arrested for drink driving

31-year-old man arrested for drink driving after Mercedes crashes at Funan taxi stand

A 31-year-old driver was apprehended for drink driving after his Mercedes collided at the Funan shopping mall taxi stand.

The incident occurred at around 6.55am on Monday (24 June), Shin Min Daily News reported.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by the Chinese daily, the white sedan hit a truck, causing the driver to lose control and ram into a bollard.

Mercedes sustains severe damage after crash

When Shin Min Daily News reporters went down to the mall to investigate, only the Mercedes and several police vehicles remained at the scene.

A tow truck was also present to remove the vehicle.

It was reported that the police conducted an alcohol test on the Mercedes driver and discovered that he was intoxicated, leading to his immediate arrest.

Photographs from the scene depict extensive damage to the front of the car.

The hood had flipped wide open and there was debris scattered all over the ground, indicating significant impact.

Additionally, minor dents and scratches were visible on the right side of the vehicle.

Police arrest Mercedes driver for drink driving

While at the scene, reporters noticed a man with dyed brown hair lying on a bench near the taxi stand, appearing to be asleep.

However, he noticed them and asked them not to take photos of him or his car.

Police confirmed receiving reports of an accident involving a car, a truck, and a taxi.

A 31-year-old male driver was arrested for drink driving and other traffic-related offenses.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old truck driver is assisting with the investigation.

One person sustained minor injuries but declined transportation to the hospital.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News.