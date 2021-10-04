Car Crashes Into Motorbike Of Delivery Rider At Pasir Ris On 3 Oct

Paying attention while driving or crossing the road is highly important in order to prevent any accidents.

Unfortunately, because we are only human, accidents inevitably occur.

On Sunday (3 Oct), car in Pasir Ris crashed into a delivery rider in front of it, sending the rider flying several metres.

A video shared by SG Road Vigilante shows the incident as it unfolded.

Marcedes rear-ends delivery rider on bike at Pasir Ris

According to SG Road Vigilante, the incident took place on Sunday (3 Oct) at Elias Road at around 7.30pm.

The delivery rider was seen stopped in front of a red light when the car barrelled into the bike.

The driver had either not seen the red light or lost control of the vehicle.

As a result of the impact at a high speed, the rider flew several metres.

The rider was confirmed as a delivery rider through a photo of the scene.

Paramedics arrive at the scene

The video later shows the aftermath of the scene.

Numerous passers-by attended to the rider, who was lying in the middle of the traffic junction.

Paramedics arrived on the scene soon after.

The damage to the car was considerable, with a shattered windscreen and front also damaged.

SCDF told MS News that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at the junction of Elias Road and Pasir Ris Drive 3.

Parademics conveyed 1 person to Changi General Hospital.

Hope for a speedy recovery

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

We hope that the affected rider will have a speedy recovery. Given the nature of delivery riders’ jobs, we hope his family isn’t too adversely affected either.

It’s important that all road users adhere to traffic rules at all times. Many accidents are preventable and

