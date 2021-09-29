Motorcyclist’s Smartwatch Calls Emergency Services After He Gets Into Accident

Having a family member involved in an accident is scary enough, but a hit and run without much info available must be even more difficult.

This is what a motorcyclist’s family is experiencing after he wound up in hospital following an accident in Ang Mo Kio (AMK).

His sister has since taken to Facebook to appeal for any footage that might help shed some light on the incident.

Source

Thankfully, the victim’s smartwatch alert was triggered and it called emergency services. The ambulance arrived in time to save his life.

Hit & run accident at AMK Avenue 6 junction

According to a Facebook post, the accident had occurred at around 8pm on 25 Sep.

The victim’s family believes that he had collided with a van along the T-junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Source

The impact knocked the motorcyclist, who was on his way home, unconscious.

From whatever info his family could gather so far, they claim that the accident involved a van resembling a Nissan NV2000. Whether the exact model is correct remains unclear for now.

Apple Watch function notified emergency services after accident

Thankfully, the victim’s Apple Watch alerted emergency services after he had taken a hard fall.

Source

According to the Apple website, the watch will make contact only if the user is immobile after a minute.

This nifty function came especially handy as it was also revealed that the victim had suffered a head injury that led to bleeding in the brain.

While we cannot confirm the urgency and severity of his injuries, we hope that anyone with information regarding the incident can reach out to the victim’s sister via Facebook.

Contact sister if you have footage of the AMK accident

In the event of an accident, nearby motorists should stop and tend to the injured. Those nearby with footage should also ideally offer up their recordings as evidence that may help clarify the situation for the victim’s family.

We hope that the motorcyclist’s family will receive such help soon so they can seek justice for the victim.

In the meantime, we wish the motorcyclist a smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Facebook.