Mercedes driver brake-checks for 3 minutes on TPE, then flashes vulgar hand sign

Mercedes brake-checks on TPE before flashing vulgar hand sign

On Wednesday evening (21 Aug), a Mercedes driver engaged in a perilous game of brake-checking on the Tampines Expressway (TPE), repeatedly slamming the brakes in front of another car for three minutes.

This reckless act was apparently a reaction to the dashcam vehicle not yielding in the overtaking lane.

The entire ordeal, captured in a four-minute video and shared on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page, ended with the Mercedes driver switching lanes to give a vulgar hand sign to the dashcam vehicle.

Relentless brake-checking goes on for 3 minutes

The video kicks off with the dashcam vehicle cruising in the middle lane on a ramp leading to the TPE.

They switch to the overtaking lane to accelerate and pass the car ahead.

As seen in the rearview camera, the Mercedes follows suit, initially speeding up as if to overtake.

When the dashcam vehicle holds its ground in the overtaking lane, the Mercedes veers left to pass them.

Then, the Mercedes abruptly returns to the overtaking lane and starts brake-checking the dashcam vehicle.

This dangerous game continues for the next three minutes, with the Mercedes driver matching every lane change and persistently slamming the brakes.

At one point, the cars slow to 40km/h on the expressway.

This brake-checking spree goes on until the Mercedes finally settles in lane two while the dashcam vehicle moves to the overtaking lane.

As the dashcam vehicle passes, the Mercedes driver rolls down the window and flashes a vulgar hand sign.

Netizens criticise both drivers

Reactions to the video have sparked criticism for both the brake-checking Mercedes and the dashcam vehicle.

Many viewers argued that this dangerous behavior should be reported to the traffic police, highlighting the need to curb such hazardous driving practices.

Others took a more balanced view, suggesting that the dashcam vehicle could have yielded earlier, especially given the relatively clear traffic conditions.

Also read: Collision occurs in Bedok after BMW driver jams on brakes, motorist accused of being ‘serial e-braker’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.