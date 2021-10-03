Merck Antiviral Pill Shows Promising Results Against Covid-19 Hospitalisation & Death

In the fight against Covid-19, there’ve been various treatments tested but none have seen more promise than mRNA vaccines in preventing serious illness or death.

Now, however, trials show much promise for an antiviral pill being developed by Merck & Co.

Interim clinical trial results show that molnupiravir, an antiviral pill, reduced hospitalisation and deaths in Covid-19 cases by around 50%.

The results were positive enough that a Phase 3 trial is being stopped early at the advice of outside monitors.

Merck & Co will seek approval for molnupiravir in the United States as soon as possible.

Merck antiviral pill reduced hospitalisations & deaths by 50% during study

Molnupiravir is an antiviral pill that is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, according to Reuters.

The pill is being developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Source

Study results of 775 patients showed that no cases passed away after receiving the drug, which was taken every 12 hours for 5 days.

Meanwhile, 14% of cases that didn’t receive the drug in the study were hospitalised, and there were 8 deaths.

According to Merck, molnupiravir is effective against all Covid-19 variants, including Delta.

Patients in the study had mild to moderate Covid-19, with symptoms for no more than 5 days. They also had at least one “risk factor” such as obesity or being older, which are associated with increased vulnerability to Covid-19.

Merck claims data shows that molnupiravir is not capable of inducing genetic changes in human cells.

However, patients were not allowed to have heterosexual intercourse without contraceptives or birth control as a precaution.

10 million doses being prepared by end-2021

Reuters reports that the makers are planning to prepare 10 million doses of molnupiravir by end-2021.

They’ll also seek authorisation for emergency use in the United States.

Additionally, the drug will be licensed to India-based generic drugmakers that will keep prices lower and supply to lower- and middle-income countries.

The drug is being sold at $700 per course to the US government, which has ordered 1.7 million courses.

Good news for Covid-19 treatment

At the moment, Covid-19 treatments such as remdesivir are given only after hospitalisation.

Otherwise, vaccines have been the best way to prevent serious illness and death.

However, an antiviral pill will be easier to take, especially at home, and could change the way we fight Covid-19.

With hospitals being overwhelmed due to increased cases and the Delta variant, molnupiravir could be what we need. We eagerly await further news on its authorisation.

Featured image adapted from Open Access Goverment.