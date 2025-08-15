S$1.1B lost to smarter scams in 2024, Meta rolls out initiatives to help S’poreans spot them & stay safe

Scam victims lose S$1.1B in 2024 as deceptive tactics grow more sophisticated

Scams are no longer just a nuisance; they’ve evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry, run by highly resourced organisations that are constantly refining their tactics to stay ahead. From fake job offers to phishing schemes, scammers are exploiting our trust in new and increasingly sophisticated ways.

In 2024, victims in Singapore lost a staggering S$1.1 billion to scams — a sharp rise from the previous year. Scammers are now targeting people across multiple platforms, from social media and messaging apps to dating services and crypto platforms, making it harder to track them down.

Meta, SPF, NCPC, CSA & more team up to combat scams

To fight back, Meta has removed over 7 million fake accounts linked to scam centres in countries like Myanmar, Laos, and the Philippines. In Q1 2025 alone, they took action on 1 billion fake accounts, with 99.9% flagged before being reported.

These efforts are part of the company’s broader initiative to disrupt criminal organisations and protect users, but combating scams requires collective action. That’s why Meta is working with governments, tech companies, banks, and law enforcement globally to stop scammers in their tracks.

In Singapore, they’ve teamed up with the Singapore Police Force (SPF), National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC), Cyber Security Agency (CSA), and art-based education platform EYEYAH! to launch a localised public awareness initiative.

Part of a wider APAC campaign spanning over 15 countries, the initiative spotlights seven common scam types — including romance, shopping, impersonation, investment, job, account hacking, and messaging scams — and shares practical ways to stay safe.

EYEYAH! game now available online

A standout feature of the campaign is an interactive online experience created in partnership with EYEYAH!, where players can sharpen their scam-spotting skills through observation-based mini games.

Featuring visuals from 18 artists across six countries, the game highlights various scam types — including e-commerce fraud, love scams, and impersonation tactics. Activities like “Spot the Difference” and “Find the Hidden Items” train users to recognise red flags in real-world scenarios.

It also covers lesser-known threats such as scam centres, trigger words, and deep fakes, offering practical knowledge in a fun, accessible format. By making scam education visual and hands-on, the platform helps users build critical thinking and awareness in a memorable way.

Previously only available at physical booths during events, the interactive experience is now online, so if you’d like to test your scam-spotting skills, you can try the EYEYAH! SCAMS game here.

4 ways to protect yourself from scams

As part of its ongoing efforts to raise awareness, Meta hosted an anti-scam roundtable bringing together experts from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC), and content creators The Weeblings.

From emotional manipulation to impersonation tactics, scammers are getting smarter every day — but with a few savvy moves, you can stay one step ahead. Here are four key tips MS News picked up from the event to help you protect yourself and your loved ones from scams.

1) Anyone can be scammed — even the young & tech-savvy

Think you’re too smart to fall for a scam? Think again.

Superintendent Rosie Ann McIntyre, Assistant Director (Public Education Programmes) from the SPF, shared that many scam victims are under the age of 30.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh, I’m quite savvy online,’” she said. “But that overconfidence actually makes them more vulnerable.”

In fact, SPF reports that nearly 71% of scam victims in 2024 were under the age of 50, with younger victims more frequently targeted. While older individuals make up a smaller proportion of victims, they tend to suffer higher financial losses per incident.

Pro tip: No one is immune. Scammers tailor their tactics to your age, habits, and even life circumstances. Stay humble, stay alert, and always double-check before acting.

2) Scams target your emotions — slow down & double check

Fear, greed, and urgency — these are the emotional triggers scammers rely on to bypass your logic.

“They’re masters of emotional manipulation,” said Nicholas Khoo, Chairperson of the Commercial Sector Sub-committee at the NCPC.

Whether it’s a “friend” in urgent need, a too-good-to-be-true investment opportunity, or a “limited-time” offer, scammers hope you’ll act before thinking it through. That’s why both the SPF and NCPC recommend the ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework.

Pro tip: The next time something seems off, pause. A few seconds of caution could save you from months — or even years — of regret.

3) Impersonation is on the rise — even creators are targets

Impersonation scams are becoming more common, and even content creators aren’t safe.

Sarah and Aaron Wee, the sibling duo behind The Weeblings, shared their experience of scammers cloning their identities to deceive their followers into sending money.

“They reposted our videos and lured people off-platform to Telegram or Discord,” said Aaron. “One follower even DMed us asking how to transfer S$5,000 for a trading course that we didn’t even know about.”

Clara Koh, Meta’s Head of Singapore Public Policy, explained that impersonation scams, especially those involving celebrities or influencers, have become widespread. To counter this, Meta has introduced safety alerts for suspicious DMs and facial recognition tools to flag fake profiles earlier.

Pro tip: If someone DMs you out of the blue with an investment opportunity or asks for money, it’s probably a scam.

4) 2FA, money lock, privacy settings — use the tools available

Supt McIntyre emphasised that protecting yourself goes beyond just awareness — it’s about adopting the right tools, such as the ScamShield app, which blocks known scam calls, filters suspicious messages, and allows you to report scam attempts directly.

On Meta platforms like Facebook and Instagram, you can boost account security by enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), which helps prevent unauthorised access even if your password is compromised. You can also adjust your privacy settings to control who can message you or view your profile.

Meta’s Scam Prevention Hub is another valuable resource. It offers safety tips, platform security features like suspicious DM alerts and facial recognition tools, as well as updates on trending scams.

“Privacy is actually one of the most basic and useful things to practice online, like digital hygiene,” said Ms Koh.

Pro tip: Protecting yourself isn’t just about what you know, it’s about what you do. So, make sure to take action with the tools available to you.

Scams evolve & so should you

One of the best defences against scams is staying informed. As tactics become more sophisticated, it’s crucial to stay updated through trusted sources and make use of tools that help you recognise red flags early.

Whether you’re a student, creator, retiree, or CEO, scammers don’t discriminate. But with the right knowledge and community support, we can outsmart these criminals. As Ms Koh puts it: “There’s no silver bullet that is going to be a cure-all… but it’s important for us to work together.”

Visit Meta’s Scam Prevention Hub for more resources, and follow Meta on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. And of course, don’t forget to test your anti-scam knowledge with EYEYAH!’s game here.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Meta.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Toan Ngo Huy.