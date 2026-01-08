Woman arriving from S’pore caught with 18kg of meth by New Zealand customs

Woman arriving on flight from Singapore arrested with meth worth S$4M in New Zealand

On Tuesday (6 Jan), the New Zealand Customs Service reported that they had arrested a woman arriving on a flight from Singapore for possessing 18.45kg of methamphetamine (meth).

The suspect’s drugs possessed a potential street value of NZ$5.53 million (S$4.08 million).

Woman faces life imprisonment for allegedly importing meth into New Zealand

According to The New Zealand Herald, the 33-year-old New Zealand national arrived via flight SQ285 from Singapore on Sunday (4 Jan).

Customs officers at Auckland Airport searched her luggage and found 18 individually vacuum-sealed packages — they were later confirmed to be filled with meth.

In total, the items reportedly weighed an estimated 22kg.

After extraction from packaging, the total weight of the meth was around 18.45kg.

“The methamphetamine seized is estimated to produce up to 922,500 doses, with a potential street value of NZ$5.53 million,” the Customs Service stated.

The suspect currently faces one charge of drug importation and faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Suspect transited through Singapore

According to CNA, Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) stated that the woman transited through Singapore.

“Her journey did not originate from Singapore,” CNB clarified.

CNB also declined to comment further as the New Zealand authorities are investigating the matter.

Also read: ICA seizes over S$272K worth of heroin, cannabis & ‘Ice’ hidden in car at Tuas Checkpoint

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from New Zealand Customs Service.