Metro has up to 89% off for SG60, plus exclusive S$60 deals on Shiseido, HoneyWorld & WMF

Enjoy premium items at affordable prices with SG60 deals at Metro

Taking care of yourself — body and mind — can often come with a hefty price tag. From skincare essentials to health supplements and even premium bed linens, the costs can quickly add up.

But here’s the good news: they don’t always have to.

As Singapore celebrates its 60th birthday, Metro is joining in the festivities with unbeatable SG60 deals, offering up to 89% off a wide range of must-have items from now till 31 Aug 2025.

Whether you’re in the market for beauty, health, home, or travel essentials, there’s something for everyone. And with prices that won’t break the bank, this is one sale you won’t want to miss.

Premium beauty bundles for S$60

When it comes to skincare, we all know that maintaining a solid routine can quickly become an expensive habit.

Fortunately, Metro’s SG60 Beauty Gem Box offerings are here to save both your budget and your skin barrier, with gift sets from premium beauty brands starting at just S$60.

Take the Shiseido Sun Care Beauty Gem Box (worth S$228), for instance.

This set has everything you need to protect and rejuvenate: sunscreen, eye concentrate, hydrating cream, and sheet masks, all perfect for shielding your skin from the sun and keeping it looking youthful.

If you’ve always wanted to try Sulwhasoo and Elizabeth Arden, now’s your chance to indulge, as their Beauty Gem Boxes are available for just S$60 — far less than their usual prices of S$133 and S$226, respectively.

And here’s the cherry on top: each SG60 Beauty Gem Box comes with a S$60 voucher for future purchases on the same brand. That makes your purchase basically free — ‘girl math’ at its finest.

More S$60 deals on holistic wellness essentials

Also part of the Metro SG60 celebrations are S$60 Blockbuster deals, including the Clinique Liquid Face Wash Duo Set.

This set includes two bottles of the All About Clean facial soap and a tub of the cult-favourite Moisture Surge moisturiser. The former gently removes dirt and impurities without stripping your skin’s natural oils, while the latter delivers lasting hydration to leave your skin feeling fresh, plump, and rejuvenated.

To help you take care of your overall well-being, the deals also include a selection of health supplements that’ll boost your wellness without breaking the bank.

Among these are premium manuka honey varieties sourced from New Zealand, renowned for their ability to elevate gut health, support immunity, and speed up wound healing.

And to round out your beauty and wellness haul, select cosmetics and fragrances are available at 15% off at Metro until 17 Aug 2025.

With these essentials in your routine, you’ll be turning heads wherever you go.

Wardrobe upgrades made wallet-friendly

The SG60 savings don’t stop at skincare and wellness. Metro’s deals also extend to fashion, so you can look good from head to toe without the hefty price tag.

Whether you need easy weekend outfits or polished pieces for the office, you’ll find timeless, high-quality options for both men and women from K/WOODS at just S$60 (U.P. S$79) during the sale.

To elevate your look further, genuine leather belts and wallets from Goldlion are now going at two for S$60 (U.P. S$55 to S$99), exclusively at Metro’s Causeway Point outlet, making it a cinch to look atas without spending a fortune.

And for the ladies, a good-fitting bra can sometimes feel like a luxury. But with Metro’s SG60 deals, you can refresh your lingerie drawer with Sorella bras at three for S$60 (U.P. S$36.90 to S$39.90 each).

These seamless and push-up styles are crafted for comfort and support, with memory wire that adapts to your body and gives every outfit a sleek, flattering finish.

Relax in style for a fraction of the price

Whether rest means lounging at home or planning your next getaway, Metro’s S$60 Blockbuster sale has just the thing.

Start with a royal night’s sleep courtesy of premium bedsets from Penthouse Living (U.P. S$458 to S$498). With a luxurious 900-thread count, these linens will have you drifting off like a king or queen.

If your idea of unwinding involves whipping up something tasty, Metro’s got just the thing for you, too.

The Profi Select casserole and Nuova Besteck 4-piece cutlery set bundle (worth S$228) from German cookware brand WMF is exactly what you need to level up your home dining game.

The casserole cooks evenly, saves energy, and cleans up easily, while the sleek cutlery set is so chic, it’ll make even a humble plate of fried rice look Michelin-worthy.

And for the jet-setters, travel in style with the 24” Pierre Cardin expandable luggage (U.P. S$359). Featuring four double wheels, a TSA lock, and anti-theft zippers, it’s built for peace of mind wherever you roam.

Score vouchers when you use your Metro-UOB card

The SG60 deals extend beyond the checkout, offering even more savings for savvy shoppers. If you’re a Metro-UOB cardholder, you’ll receive a S$30 Metro gift voucher with a minimum spend of S$400, available from now till 15 Aug 2025.

Don’t wait too long, though — vouchers are available while stocks last, so head down to Metro and make the most of your shopping spree. You can enjoy these deals at their Paragon and Causeway Point outlets, or shop online from the comfort of home.

To discover more SG60 promos and cardholder perks, visit the official Metro website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Metro.

Featured image by MS News. Photography by Andrea Wong.