Migrant worker fired over ‘loan shark’ harassment returns home after MOM declines last-minute appeal

Migrant worker returns home on 31 May after MOM declines last-minute appeal

A Bangladeshi migrant worker, who was fired by his employer in March over “loan sharks” harassment, has been ordered to leave Singapore on Friday (31 May).

46-year-old Md Sharif Uddin claimed he had made a last-minute appeal to Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong through his constituents.

On Friday (31 May) morning, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) released a joint statement stating their decision not to extend Mr Sharif’s Special Pass after further review.

Mr Sharif was originally due to return home on last Friday (24 May) after his Special Pass expired but was granted extensions due to factors pertaining to his case.

Migrant worker allegedly wrote letter to PM Wong to appeal his case

In a Facebook post, Mr Sharif stated that two of his friends from Marsiling-Yew Tee constituency visited PM Wong on his behalf during the Meet-The-People Session on Wednesday (29 May).

According to Mr Sharif, PM Wong said he would write a letter to ICA, upon hearing his friends out, requesting an extension for the 46-year-old.

“It means a lot to me that he is advocating for me to the relevant authorities, so I have a fair chance to continue living and working in Singapore,” Mr Sharif said.

PAP Limbang confirmed in a Facebook post that a resident had sought PM Lee’s assistance to appeal for Mr Sharif.

Mr Sharif shared he was scheduled to fly back to Bangladesh at 5am on Friday (31 May) and that he had already bought tickets for the flight.

“I earnestly hope the PM’s appeal works, and I don’t have to board the flight.”

According to TODAY, Mr Sharif’s employment was terminated after he was harassed several times by “loan sharks”. However, Mr Sharif denied ever borrowing any money.

MOM and ICA declined last-minute appeal

On Friday (31 May), ICA and MOM released a joint statement on Facebook explaining their decision not to extend Mr Sharif’s special pass.

According to the statement, Mr Sharif was granted “sufficient time” to seek employment under the Temporary Job Scheme (TJS) after his work permit was terminated in mid-April.

MOM and the Migrant Workers’ Centre had also directed Mr Sharif to employment agencies to aid his job search.

However, Mr Sharif allegedly turned down job offers during his search, including working as a packer and hotel cleaner.

Required to leave Singapore by 31 May

MOM stated that the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) investigations into Mr Sharif’s harassment reports from “loan sharks” had concluded and that he would have to leave Singapore if he was unable to secure a job.

Mr Sharif’s special pass was due to expire last Friday (24 May), but after reviewing his request for time to make departure arrangements and the nature of his case, he was granted further extensions.

The 46-year-old was instructed to leave Singapore on 31 May, and would have to apply for a new work permit should he choose to work in Singapore in the future.

Bids Singapore farewell after 16 years

Following MOM and ICA’s decision not to extend his special pass, Mr Sharif was required to return home.

In a Facebook post on Friday (31 May) morning, Mr Sharif shared images of his departure at Changi Airport.

“Goodbye Singapore! Love to all my friends,” the caption read.

Mr Sharif has lived in Singapore for 16 years and is known for his book ‘Stranger to Myself: Dairy of a Bangladeshi in Singapore‘ through which he highlighted challenges faced by migrant workers.

