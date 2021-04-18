Migrant Worker Helps Visually Impaired Man Cross Busy Road Along Ang Mo Kio Ave 6

Besides their huge contributions to building Singapore, migrant workers are an important part of our community here.

They live among us and oftentimes, care for the people here as they would their own.

Recently, a man caught sight of a migrant worker helping a visually impaired man across a busy road at Ang Mo Kio.

On Sunday (18 Apr), Facebook group ROADS.sg shared the video footage, praising the migrant worker for his kindness.

Migrant worker patiently helps man cross Ang Mo Kio road

At around 10.38am yesterday (17 Apr), a man was waiting at a traffic light junction when he spotted a migrant worker holding onto a man on the right side of the road.

He seemed to be steadying the man who was about to cross the road.

Upon closer inspection, the man appeared to be visually impaired, still holding onto a white cane that helps him move around.

The migrant worker holds onto the man as he gingerly walked onto the busy road.

He then helps the man navigate across as many pedestrians walked around them.

Although many were rushing by them, the migrant worker continued to patiently walk with the man.

Even towards the end of the video, after the pair has made it safely across the road, the migrant worker continues guiding the man along.

Thankfully, the man has a guide, as a group of cyclists came up from behind them and zoomed by towards direction they were walking in.

Netizens praise migrant worker’s kindness

The incident appears to have happened along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, near Broadway Plaza.

In the footage, the area seems to be undergoing construction works, which could have made the walkways narrower and more challenging for the visually impaired man to navigate through.

The man who witnessed the heartwarming scene praised the migrant worker for his kindness and patience in helping the man cross the road.

Many other netizens also applauded the migrant worker for assisting the visually impaired man.

This netizen also commented that Singaporeans have much we can learn from the migrant workers that live amidst us.

Simple but commendable act

Kudos to the kind migrant worker for his thoughtfulness.

Helping those who need help cross a road is a simple yet commendable act. After all, it is easy to get caught up in our own busy lives.

So hopefully this is a reminder for all us to pay attention of those who might be struggling around us and take the initiative to offer our help when needed.

