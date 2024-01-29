Migrant Workers In S’pore Get Free Coldplay Tickets, Enjoy Concert With Volunteers

Migrant Workers Receive Free Coldplay Tickets From Love Button & Krsna’s Free Meals

Krsna’s Free Meals, a charity organisation in Singapore that provides free meals to anyone who needs them, recently surprised some migrant workers with free tickets to see Coldplay live at the National Stadium.

They hid tickets in packets of nuts and gave them out at random, surprising the lucky winners.

Volunteers from the organisation then accompanied the winners to the concert, providing dinner and transport, and ensuring that the migrant workers had the time of their lives.

A TikTok video the organisation posted of them giving away eight Coldplay tickets to migrant workers has since gone viral, garnering over 133,000 views at the time of writing.

Krsna’s Free Meals 1 of 3 charities selected to give free Coldplay tickets

Speaking to MS News, a representative from Krsna’s Free Meals shared that the gesture was made possible by the global non-profit organisation (NGO) Love Button.

Love Button had selected Krsna’s Free Meals as one of three charities to receive tickets to a Coldplay concert, the representative shared.

This was part of Coldplay and Love Button’s joint community outreach on the band’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour.

Part of this outreach saw staff members from both entities volunteering at the Singapore-based soup kitchen on 23 and 27 Jan.

Lucky workers get ‘golden tickets’ with snacks

Krsna’s Free Meals randomly selected the winners of the tickets using what they call a “Willy Wonka-style golden ticket” method.

“We designed golden tickets which we hid in individual bags of nuts, which a volunteer donated for the event. When a migrant worker got the golden ticket, we cheered and rang a bell to create excitement,” the representative explained.

“We made a special effort to make sure that the free tickets were distributed fairly and not to just give them to our volunteers.”

Free dinner & transport to concert venue provided

The charity then took down the winners’ details and told them to meet at the charity’s kitchen on 27 Jan. There, they received a free dinner and transportation to the venue, accompanied by volunteers.

Krsna’s Free Meals chartered a bus to shuttle the lucky workers and volunteers to the National Stadium.

“Our most trusted volunteers then accompanied them to the venue and helped them get settled so that they would not worry or be confused. We wanted to make it very easy for them to get to the event and enjoy their experience.”

Among the volunteers who accompanied the workers were Sabine, Alexander and Lisa Ramaker. The trio have been helping out at Krsna’s Free Meals for just over four years.

Alexander even sponsored the Coldplay t-shirts that the migrant workers wore at the concert.

Winners were from different dorms & companies

Due to the randomised nature of the giveaway, the winners were all from different dorms and different companies.

The representative said: “Everyone had a chance and this way we had North Indians, South Indians and even someone from Myanmar attending.”

“None of them knew about Coldplay but were aware of what a big deal this was,” the spokesperson added.

Despite not knowing the songs, the workers were still “rocking to the beats and enjoying the spectacle”.

It was also a meaningful experience for the volunteers, who got to feel the joy of the workers and see them having a good time at the concert.

Important to share such a ‘life-changing’ experience

To Krsna’s Free Meals, it was important for them to share this “life-changing” experience with the migrant workers because these people are “at the core of what [they] do”.

“We value them as human beings, and as people who help our country,” the representative said.

“We thought that this would be a rare and valuable experience for them which would reap returns — opening minds and outlooks. And also show them some unexpected kindness.”

They added that although putting this together was “taxing” on the small kitchen, they still wanted to do it in the most “equitable” and fun way possible.

“It was a team effort as the co-founders of Krsna’s Free Meals and the dedicated volunteers came together to make this event a success.”

