Netizen shares heartwarming snap of migrant workers playing cricket outside HDB construction site

Migrant workers spotted playing cricket outside HDB construction site

On Sunday (15 Sept), a netizen took to Reddit to share a heartwarming snap of migrant workers engaging in a game of cricket outside a Housing and Development Board (HDB) construction site.

Believed to be on their off-day, the migrant workers were spotted using bats and gloves to hit the cricket balls.

Sky-high HDB blocks that were still under construction stood behind them.

The blocks painted a majestic background that displayed the fruits of the migrant workers’ labour.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Wellington, known by his Reddit handle @archloverx, shared that he took the shot in the Boon Keng area.

He added that he saw “five or six” migrant workers playing together in front of the construction site.

“I took the photo as I thought it was interesting to see them playing crickets in front of the HDB construction site,” he said. “And the scale of the building compared to humans.”

Netizens are in awe by juxtaposition of image

Netizens swarmed the comment section to share their amazement at the juxtaposition of the image captured.

Many found it heartwarming that the migrant workers were having fun by playing a recreational game in front of the massive HDB blocks that they had built with their hands.

“Tiny people, but immense contributions,” another Redditor said.

Numerous netizens also took time to reflect on how much these migrant workers had contributed to the development of Singapore.

Some also made lighthearted jokes about the situation, pointing out that if they had the migrant workers’ onerous schedule, they would be “sleeping like a log” instead of engaging in voluntary physical activity.

