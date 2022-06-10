Migrant Workers From Dorms Need Visit Passes For 4 Locations So Authorities Can Manage Crowding

Migrant Workers’ Visit Passes Needed For Chinatown, Geylang Serai, Jurong East & Little India

Though Singapore has relaxed most Covid-19 restrictions, we seemingly still haven’t forgotten the height of the pandemic in 2020.

At that time, majority of infections were found in migrant workers’ dormitories.

Since then, migrant workers living in dorms have largely needed to apply for exit passes to leave and visit community areas.

However, they will soon not need to do so.

However, visit passes will be required instead for four popular locations in Singapore.

Exit pass not needed from 24 Jun

In a press release on Friday (10 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said an exit pass won’t be necessary for migrant workers residing in dorms to visit community areas.

The restriction will be removed from 24 Jun.

This applies to the whole of Singapore.

New mechanism for 4 locations

However, for four popular locations, a “new mechanism” will be introduced to manage the crowds.

These four locations are:

Chinatown Geylang Serai Jurong East Little India

This new mechanism will apply on Sundays and public holidays only.

80,000 migrant workers visit passes available a day

If a migrant worker living in a dorm wants to visit any of these four locations during a Sunday or public holiday, they’ll have to apply for a visit pass.

Up to 80,000 of these will be available per day, whether it’s a Sunday or public holiday.

This will initially comprise:

30,000 for Little India 20,000 for Jurong East 15,000 for Chinatown 15,000 for Geylang Serai

On weekdays, Saturdays and non-public holidays, visit passes won’t be needed to enter these locations.

Exit pass quotas relaxed on 26 Apr

Since 26 Apr — the last large-scale relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions — more migrant workers in dorms were allowed to apply for exit passes.

Currently, 25,000 are given out for weekdays and 50,000 are available on weekends and public holidays.

Even migrant workers who’re unvaccinated can apply for an exit pass, and don’t need to take an Antigen Rapid Test (ART) before heading out.

Additionally, workers may enter recreation centres anytime, without an exit pass or ART.

More freedom for migrant workers

Now that exit passes will become a thing of the past, the freedoms enjoyed by migrant workers from dorms will be raised a notch.

However, they will still be subjected to some restrictions on movement, to prevent the high footfall at popular locations from becoming overwhelming on certain days.

