SAF Defers Non-Essential ICTs During P2HA

Every Singaporean son who has gone through the mandatory National Service (NS) would know what awaits beyond the Operationally Ready Date (ORD).

In-Camp Trainings (ICTs) and Individual Physical Proficiency Tests (IPPTs) are the main responsibilities that NSmen have to uphold after finishing their 2 years.

However, with the pandemic making large gatherings impossible, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) announced that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be deferring ICTs. Only call-ups that are essential for operations will continue.

The suspension will take immediate effect and will be in place until 18 Aug.

NSmen affected granted 1-time IPPT waiver

In a Facebook post on Friday (23 Jul), MINDEF elaborated on the aforementioned suspension in greater detail.

To counter the deference of ICTs and the suspension of IPPTs, they have added more slots for FIT @ HOME. The virtual training session will remain available during this period.

Additionally, NSmen whose IPPT window falls within the suspension period will be granted a 1-time waiver.

This waiver will remove their annual IPPT requirement for the corresponding year.

Some activities will continue with safety measures

MINDEF added that only activities crucial to the build-up of operational units will continue.

Understandably, stringent safety measures will be in place.

Some of these activities include training for cadets as well as Basic Military Training (BMT).

IPPT waiver great news for NSmen

With cases consistently on the rise lately, we’re sure this piece of news is a relief for NSmen and their families.

Getting to skip ICT or IPPT is perhaps a bonus on top of staying safe in the comforts of our own homes.

With one more thing ticked off the list, we can focus on other responsibilities that are bestowed upon us — be it work or family.

Hopefully with the suspension, NSmen can find a better time to complete their IPPT responsibilities.

Featured image adapted from MINDEF on Facebook.