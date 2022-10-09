Mum Spots Missing Daughter Shoplifting In Bukit Batok CCTV Video, Hopes She’ll Come Home

Mum Contacts Bukit Batok Minimart Owner After She Spots Missing Daughter In CCTV

A mother looking for her missing daughter spotted her in the unlikeliest of places — CCTV footage of her allegedly shoplifting.

Three alleged shoplifters were spotted in a Bukit Batok minimart, and the owner uploaded some of the CCTV footage from the incident.

Apparently, someone contacted Mr Huang and said one of the alleged shoplifters was her daughter.

Mother contacts minimart owner after she spots missing daughter in footage

Mr Huang told Shin Min Daily News that after he uploaded the video to a now-deleted Facebook post, he received a message from a member of the public.

It turns out that one of the people in the footage was her daughter.

That woman told Mr Huang that her daughter had not returned home for several days and felt despondent that she could not manage her.

According to Shin Min Daily News, she cried for a long time as she saw that she was caught up in bad behaviour again.

Mr Huang told the Chinese daily that the three girls had stolen a cup of Maggi mashed potatoes and a small bottle of Absolut vodka.

“I hope they will come back and pay what they owe after they see the CCTV footage and post.”

A stranger had offered to pay for the things they took after they saw the post.

Girl has not returned to minimart

The mother had urged him to make a police report if she ever returned so that she could go home.

According to Mr Huang, the girl has not returned to the minimart since the incident.

He hoped that she would be found as soon as possible.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook.