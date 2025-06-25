Ex-M’sian Minister Syed Saddiq & family kneel & bow after successful appeal against corruption charges

Ex-Malaysia Minister Syed Saddiq & family get down on knees after successful appeal on 25 June

On Wednesday (25 June), Syed Saddiq — Member of Parliament (MP) for Muar — successfully appealed his corruption charges in the Malaysian Court of Appeal.

The former minister was previously found guilty of four charges of criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of funds.

Three judges delivered the unanimous verdict after hearing arguments from his legal and prosecution team on 19 and 20 March, and 17 April.

The panel of three judges disagreed with the High Court’s judgement, pointing out there was no “element of dishonesty” when Syed Saddiq instructed his staff to withdraw money from Armada’s — Bersatu’s youth wing — bank account.

As Syed Saddiq and his family exited the courtroom, they got down on their knees and bowed — seemingly in a gesture of gratitude.

However, Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission said it will be appealing the acquittal.

Syed Saddiq initially sentenced to 7 years’ jail & caning

The former Minister of Youth and Sports was convicted of corruption charges and was sentenced to seven years’ jail and two strokes of the cane.

The court had found Syed Saddiq guilty of criminal breach of trust over RM1 million (S$301,500) of Armada’s funds. He was also accused of misappropriating funds of about S$120,000 (S$36,000) from the party’s bank account.

Additionally, Syed Saddiq was convicted of money laundering for two transactions of RM50,000 (RM15,074). Authorities believed the funds were obtained through unlawful activities.

Featured image adapted from China Press on Facebook and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on Facebook.